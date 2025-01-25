R-Day reminder of freedom fighters' sacrifice: Omar

Srinagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday extended Republic Day greetings to the people, saying the day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters.

"The 26th of January holds immense significance in our nation's history, as we commemorate the establishment of free India as a Republic founded on the principles of justice and equality," Abdullah's party the National Conference quoted him as saying.

"This day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the visionary efforts of our founding fathers, who bestowed upon us a nation where our dignity and individual freedoms are safeguarded by a progressive Constitution," he added.

The party said NC president Farooq Abdullah also greeted the people.

"In the seven decades since our country became a republic, what has truly set us apart is our constitution. It celebrates diversity and ensures that no citizen is marginalized based on color, creed, caste, religion, region, or language," the NC president said.

"As a result, modern India commands the respect and admiration of the international community. On this Republic Day, I extend my warmest wishes to all, with a hope that J&K will soon reclaim its rightful place within the federal structure of our nation," the senior Abdullah said. PTI SSB VN VN