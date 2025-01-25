R-Day: Srinagar's iconic Clock Tower, other prominent places illuminated in tri-colour

Srinagar, Jan 25 (PTI) The iconic 'Clock Tower' in Lal Chowk and other prominent places in Srinagar were on Saturday illuminated with tri-colour on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, officials said.

Advertisment

The historic Clock Tower, popularly known as 'ghanta ghar' in the Lal Chowk city centre here was illuminated with the colours of the tiranga, the officials said.

They said the adjacent buildings as well as several key areas throughout the city were illuminated ahead of the Republic Day, "creating a festive atmosphere in honour of this momentous occasion in India's history".

The other locations illuminated included the scenic Rajbagh riverfront, the picturesque Dal Lake, M A Road, Jehangir Chowk to Rambagh Flyover, Polo View market, Balidan Stambh and the historic Old Zero Bridge.

Advertisment

This initiative aims to instil a sense of pride and patriotism among residents as they come together to celebrate the Republic Day, the officials said.

The dazzling display of lights at these prominent sites symbolizes the unity of the nation and underscores the SMC's dedication to enhancing the beauty of Srinagar while commemorating this significant day, they added. PTI SSB NB NB