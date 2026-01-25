R-Day symbolises Indianness that binds country together: UP Guv Anandiben Patel

Lucknow, Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday extended her greetings and best wishes to the people of the state and the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, terming the occasion a grand celebration of democracy, constitutional values, and national unity.

In a statement issued by the Jan Bhavan, formerly Raj Bhavan, Patel said Republic Day symbolises the spirit of unity in diversity and reflects the glorious form of Indianness that binds the country together.

"The Constitution not only grants rights to every citizen but also constantly reminds us of our duties," she said, adding that the strength of the Indian democracy lies in its diversity, tolerance and people’s participation.

It is on the strength of these values that India is setting new benchmarks in various fields of development, Patel said.

The governor also said that Republic Day inspires citizens to understand and internalise the dignity and power of the Constitution and their responsibilities towards it.

She appealed to the people of the state to resolve to realise the ideals of the Constitution’s framers and the dreams of the great leaders, and to actively participate in building a self-reliant and developed India, the statement said. PTI NAV SMV ARI