R G Kar incident proves system rotten in Bengal: Pradhan

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday alleged that the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital here proves that the system is rotten in West Bengal where 'goondas' are inducted into social policing initiatives like civic police.

Pradhan, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, further commented that such an incident is a matter of worry for a republic like India.

"What happened in R G Kar is a matter of grave concern. The induction of goondas into social policing shows the system is rotten. It is worrying for the republic," he said.

Pradhan was alluding to the conviction of Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy in the rape and murder case of August 9 last year.

The family and agitating junior doctors have, however, alleged that Roy could not have been the lone person involved in the crime and it was a larger conspiracy involving many others who were around on the night of the incident.

Inducting youths who meet certain criteria as civic volunteers to help police personnel in maintaining law and order and manning traffic has been a social welfare project of the TMC government since it came to power. Allegations of excesses by civic volunteers had been received several times in the past.

"We wish the family gets justice at the earliest. Their daughter represents every single woman of the country. We have faith in the agency (CBI). We have to wait with patience," he said.

The birthday of the R G Kar medic is on Sunday and her parents and protestors have called for a rally for justice on the occasion.

To a question about the state allegedly taking disciplinary steps against some protesting junior doctors, Pradhan said, "No protest for justice for the victim should be belittled in any way." Asked about the recent alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in the New Town area near the city, Pradhan said Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister should ensure that such crimes don't take place against any daughter of the country.

"Every sensitive person should treat any such incident seriously. Otherwise, people of West Bengal will protest. I have full faith in them," he added. PTI SUS ACD