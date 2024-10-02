R G Kar issue: Civil society members out protesting in night again

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) Ahead of the Mahalaya, civil society members hit the road on Tuesday night in different parts of the city, demanding justice for the R G Kar victim who was brutalised and killed on August 9.

Thousands of women hit the streets at Shyambazar, Jadavpur, Kestopur, Netajinagar and Haridevpur, demanding safety and security for women, and punishment for those behind the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

"We will continue to be on the road till our Abhaya (as the victim woman is named by protestors) gets justice. Today's rally on the eve of Mahalaya will again reinforce the demand. With the beginning of Devi Paksha, our prayers to Maa Durga is for punishing all the demons involved in the rape and murder of our sister," said Aditi Basu Roy, one of the protestors at Kestopur.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between some protesters and a group of people in the Haridevpur area in Tollygunje when they were chanting the 'Justice for R G Kar' slogan.

A spokesperson of Nagarik Samaj, the organiser of the rally in the area, alleged that TMC supporters in the area under ward no 115 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation led by a Councillor attacked them without any provocation and tried to disperse the assembly of men and women.

Local TMC members on the other hand alleged the processionists were making objectionable comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the name of protest and hence they reacted, leading to the situation.

A police official said the situation was peaceful now.

Earlier in the day, thousands took part in a rally, called by the Joint Platform for doctors from College Square to Rabindra Sadan demanding justice for the deceased medic woman. PTI SUS NB TIR TIR