R. Ravindra appointed as India's next ambassador to Iceland

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) R. Ravindra, currently the Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in New York, has been appointed as the country's next envoy to Iceland, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"R. Ravindra (IFS:1999), presently Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Iceland," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. PTI KND AS AS