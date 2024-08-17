R S Rajaram, 'serving mankind through books', no more

Bengaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) R S Rajaram, who was synonymous with Navakarnataka Publications with the motto "Serving mankind through Books", passed away due to age-related ailments at his residence here on Saturday.

A state Rajyotsava award winner, Rajaram, aged 83, is survived by a son and daughter, according to family sources.

Established in 1960, Navakarnataka Publications has for the last more than six decades been striving to develop book culture by way of publication and distribution of books dealing with a wide range of subjects.

A leader in the field of book publishing and distribution, it has always sought to reach different strata of readers by organising book exhibitions and cultural activities, mainly in Karnataka.

Navakarnataka has published more than 6,000 titles, most of them in Kannada and around 400 in English.

Many of its titles have seen several reprints, a testimony to their popularity. This publishing house has won many prestigious awards.

Apart from printed editions, it is also engaged in publishing e-books and audio books.

Navakarnataka has a large collection of Kannada books published by various publishers/ authors. PTI RS SS