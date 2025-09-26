R Venkataramani appointed Attorney General for fresh term of 2 years

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Senior advocate R Venkataramani was on Friday re-appointed as the Attorney General for India for two years.

He has been re-appointed as the top law officer of the country effective October 1. His present three-year term ends on September 30.

Venkataramani (75) had succeeded veteran jurist K K Venugopal as the attorney general on September 30, 2022. He entered his office the next day.

The attorney general is a constitutional position and is appointed by the president on the recommendation of the Union government. PTI NAB MNK MNK