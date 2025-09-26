R Venkataramani likely to be appointed attorney general for fresh term

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Senior advocate R Venkataramani is likely to get a fresh term as the attorney general of India, officials aware of the development said on Friday.

His three-year term expires this month-end.

The officials said the process is underway to give Venkataramani a fresh term as the top law officer of the country.

It is not yet clear whether he will be reappointed for another three years.

There have been instances where AGs have been re-appointed for shorter tenures on their request.

Venkataramani (75) succeeded veteran jurist K K Venugopal as the AG on September 30, 2022 and entered the office the next day.

The attorney general is a constitutional position and is appointed by the president on the recommendation of the Union government.