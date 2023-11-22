Raahgiri Day: Police to close CP's inner circle for traffic on Nov 26

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police has issued an advisory warning the public of traffic restrictions at the inner circle of Connaught Place because of 'Raahgiri Day' on November 26, officials said on Wednesday.

The city police and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, in partnership with Raahgiri Foundation, will be organising Raahgiri Day from 7 am to 10 am coming Sunday, the advisory stated.

The objective behind organising Raahgiri is to "redefine streets and to make them safe, sustainable, and accessible to all," it said.

On the occasion of 'Raahgiri', entry of motorised vehicles will be prohibited and the entire circuit of inner circle will be made exclusive for pedestrians, it said.

A puppet show, yoga, and zumba sessions, flash mob, dance, road safety awareness activities, nukkad nataks and pep-talk sessions will be held during the day, it said.

Other major attractions will be a traffic quiz and road safety workshop organised by the Delhi Traffic Police, a dog show by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, an orchestra by Delhi Police band, as well as a session on self-defense techniques. PTI COR NIT NIT VN VN