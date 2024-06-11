Raaj Kumar Anand seeks legal opinion on Delhi Assembly anti-defection law notice

New Delhi, June (PTI) Former Delhi social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand said Tuesday he is seeking legal opinion on a Delhi Assembly notice served on him for his disqualification as an MLA.

Anand, who resigned from AAP and the post of minister in the Delhi government in April, unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from the New Delhi seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket.

He said he had not yet replied to the notice.

"I have received a show-cause notice but did not reply to it. I am seeking legal advice on the matter. I will go with what my lawyers say," Anand told PTI.

Asked if he would approach the court in case he was disqualified under the anti-defection law, the former minister said he would take a call by the end of the week.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told PTI that Anand neither replied to the notice nor physically appeared before him as was required of him on Tuesday.

"We will give him another chance seeking his physical appearance to show cause in the matter on Friday. Afterwards, appropriate action will be taken based on legal opinion in the matter," Goel said.

Anand was served the notice by the Assembly on May 31 under anti-defection laws and asked to file his reply by 5 pm on June 10.

He was elected from the Patel Nagar reserved assembly constituency in West Delhi in the 2020 election. He quit AAP, levelling allegations of corruption and neglect of Dalit leaders and volunteers in the organisational appointments in the party.

Anand was inducted into the Delhi Cabinet in 2022.