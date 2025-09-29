'Raas' dance performed at Ahmedabad garba pandals on Operation Sindoor, CM attends

Ahmedabad, Sept 29 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended two 'garba' events in Ahmedabad, where revellers performed a traditional folk dance on a Gujarati song dedicated to 'Operation Sindoor' launched by the armed forces.

On the seventh day of Navratri, CM Patel on Sunday night visited Norta Nagari and Swarnim Nagari in the city, according to an official release on Monday.

These revellers paid tributes to Indian soldiers through their dance performances.

At Norta Nagari, folk artist Kirtidan Gadhvi enthralled the audience with his 'garba' on 'Operation Sindoor.' The young performers danced in honour of the nation's soldiers amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.' PTI PJT PD NSK