'Rabbi': Author Naresh Kaushik's anthology explores human emotions

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A new anthology in Hindi by journalist-writer Naresh Kaushik explores themes of migration, communal tension, sexual violence, social relationships and psychological drama, among others. Published by Pratibha Pratishthan, a subsidiary of Prabhat Prakashan, the book, titled "Rabbi", is a collection of 11 short stories that are set around the everyday lives of rural and urban Indians struggling with the ugly realities of caste, class, religion, migration and unemployment.

Speaking about her debut book, Kaushik said that most of the stories are based on "the sufferings of the deprived".

"Most of the stories in the book are based on the sufferings of the deprived and exploited sections of society as well as the psychology of family and social relationships. As far as the inspiration behind the stories is concerned, when the system raises questions in front of you, many times such questions take the form of stories," Kaushik said.

"Most of my stories, too, raise questions," she added.

While the opening story, "Kanjiya", narrates the struggles of a migrant labour in the heart of Delhi who dreams of buying a lehenga for his daughter, the story of "Rabbi" harkens back to the dark days of the 1947 Partition when neighbours of different religions became enemies overnight.

"Aa Ab Laut Chalein" opens a window into the quiet comfort of village life away from the chaotic urban lifestyle, while also showing in contrast how greed can affect relations between brothers.

Another of Kaushik's stories, "Molki", addresses Haryana's struggle in maintaining a healthy sex ratio in the state and the social evil of buying brides from other states.

The story was also adopted for the sage in Delhi University and IIT Roorkee, among other institutes.

The book, priced at Rs 300, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.