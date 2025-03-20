Rabid dog attacks 30 in Kerala's Kannur; victims undergo treatment

Kannur (Kerala), Mar 20 (PTI) A rabid dog attacked 30 people, including children, in Iriveri and nearby areas of this district on Thursday, health officials said.

Many victims sought treatment at the district hospital.

One person has been admitted to the hospital, while two others with vaccine allergies have been referred to the medical college.

A team led by District Medical Officer Dr Piyush M Namboothiripad visited the district hospital to check on those injured in the attack.

The DMO assured that all necessary treatments were being provided and that there was an adequate supply of anti-rabies vaccines in the district.

"All those who sought treatment have been given the vaccine. There is no cause for concern," the DMO said in a statement.

Locals reported that a single dog was responsible for all the attacks.

They said the dog bit people walking on the road and even entered houses to attack residents.

Victims sustained injuries to their legs, arms, and faces.

Later, the aggressive stray dog was reportedly found dead in a nearby village.