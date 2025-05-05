Rabies claims life of 7-year- old girl in Kerala despite treatment

Thiruvananthapuram, May 5 (PTI) A seven -year-old girl who contracted rabies died at a state-run hospital early Monday, despite receiving vaccination as part of her treatment, family sources said.

The victim, Niya, a native of Kunnicode in the neighbouring Kollam district, had been on ventilator support at the Sree Avittom Thirunal (SAT) Hospital here for a few days after she was tested positive for rabies infection.

The incident happened just days after a six-year-old girl in Malappuram district died of rabies despite having received vaccination.

While shifting her body from the hospital, Niya's wailing mother said no other child should suffer such a tragedy.

"A large pile of waste is dumped near our home. We repeatedly asked people not to do this, but no one listened to our pleas. Stray dogs, attracted by the waste, mauled my daughter in front of me," she told reporters here.

The deceased girl's family and doctors at the hospital confirmed on Friday that she contracted the virus despite having received anti-rabies vaccination doses at the correct intervals.

According to Niya's mother, the girl was bitten by a stray dog on her elbow on April 8 while she was standing near her home.

Soon after she was bitten, the family members had thoroughly washed her wounds and took her to the nearby family health centre, where she was administered an anti-rabies vaccine.

The girl was then taken to the Punalur Taluk Hospital, where she had received additional medications and vaccine doses.

However, a few days ago, the girl suddenly developed severe pain at the wound site and was down with fever, prompting her parents to rush her back to the hospital.

SAT hospital authorities said if dog bites exactly on a vein, the virus could directly reach the brain, they said, adding that in such a situation, it would be impossible to determine how effective the vaccine would be.

Health Minister Veena George also said vaccines are administered in Kerala state hospitals only after ensuring their quality. PTI LGK ADB