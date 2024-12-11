Race against time to save 5-year-old Aryan stuck in Rajasthan borwewell

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) With more than 48 hours having passed since five-year-old Aryan fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, rescuers are racing against time to pull him out safely.

As they dig a parallel borewell to reach the child, National Disaster Response Force personnel say there are myriad challenges in the operation: the water level in the area may be around 160 feet, difficulty in capturing any movement of the child on camera due to steam underground, and then there are safety concerns for the staff as well. "The challenge is that we can go up to 150 feet and not beyond that. NDRF rescuers will go down with protective equipment to rescue the child," NDRF commandant Yogesh Kumar said.

He said drilling machines have dug up to 110 feet and the plan is to go up till the depth of 150 feet, the depth at which the child is stuck.

After reaching that depth, a casing will be put horizontally to "approach the boy in the borewell", he said.

The commandant said the water level in the area may be at about 160 feet, therefore submersible pumps in the area have been put in operation as a mitigation measure.

He also said that due to the steam underground, the team was not able to get a clear picture through a camera which was lowered in the borewell.

Aryan fell into the open borewell while playing in an agriculture filed in Kalikhad village.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm on Monday and rescue operation began one hour later. PTI SDA TIR TIR