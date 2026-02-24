Racial abuse of Arunachal women in Delhi reminder of prejudice against NE people: Gaurav

Guwahati, Feb 24 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday condemned the alleged racial abuse of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi, and said it was a “stark reminder” that “prejudice” against people from the northeast still persists.

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly subjected to racial abuse and intimidation by their neighbours in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, following a dispute over repair work at their rented partment, police said on Sunday.

“The racist abuse faced by Arunachali women in Delhi is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. No citizen should be made to feel alien in their own country. This incident is a stark reminder that prejudice against people from the North-East still persists,” Gogoi said in a post on X.

“This incident cannot be dismissed as a routine dispute. The authorities need to act swiftly, ensure accountability under the law, and provide the complainants full protection and support. Equal citizenship should translate into equal respect and equal protection in every part of the country,” the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.30 pm on February 20, when drilling and electrical installation work was being carried out in the women's fourth-floor apartment. PTI SSG RBT