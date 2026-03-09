Racial bullying against Northeast people can't be accepted: Meghalaya CM after Delhi assault

Shillong, Mar 9 (PTI) Seeking action in the alleged assault of two persons from the Northeast at a Delhi park, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said racial bullying against people from the region cannot be accepted as the "new normal".

Sangma said two persons from Manipur and Assam were physically attacked near the Saket District Court complex in Delhi, describing the incident as "sickening".

"Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi is sickening," he said in a post on X.

"Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal, and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action," he added, tagging Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the post.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when a woman from Manipur and her friend were walking in a park close to the Saket court complex, police said.

A group of men allegedly commented on them, they said.

"When one of the women objected to the remarks, an argument broke out, and the accused allegedly assaulted her," a police officer said.

"A police team reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and contacted the victim. Teams are in constant touch with her, and further action will be taken based on her statement," he said.

Sources said efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused persons. PTI JOP SOM