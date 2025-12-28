Racial violence unacceptable, perpetrators must be punished: Sangma on Angela Chakma murder

Shillong, Dec 28 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Sunday condemned the racial abuse that led to the death of Tripura youth Anjel Chakma in Dehradun, calling the incident heartbreaking and unacceptable.

Sangma, who is also the president of the National People's Party (NPP), said such acts of racial violence strike at the very foundation of equality and unity, and stressed that people from the North East are as Indian as every other citizen of the country.

"Racism must never be normalised and those responsible must be punished," he said in a post on X.

The chief minister, whose party has been engaging with like-minded regional forces across the North East, including Tripura's Tipra Motha, said there was an urgent need for collective efforts to ensure dignity, safety and justice for people from the region across the country.

"My deepest condolences to Anjel's family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," Sangma said, adding that justice must be delivered without delay.

Meghalaya-based football club Shillong Lajong FC also condemned the incident, saying in a post on X that being referred to as "Chinese" is not inherently derogatory in today's globalised world, where identity is fluid, cultural confidence is rising and being Oriental is something to be proud of.

However, the club stressed that every person from the North East must be proud - first and foremost - of being an Indian. PTI JOP NN