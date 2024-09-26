Racket depriving West Bengal of GST dues: BJP

Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI) The West Bengal BJP on Thursday alleged that a racket, enjoying the patronage of a section of ruling TMC leaders, was involved in swindling crores on the pretext of collecting GST from goods vehicles in the northern districts.

The racket operates in Siliguri and other districts of north Bengal, Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar told a press meet here.

Majumdar also named a person as the kingpin of the racket.

“The extent of corruption under the TMC rule has crossed all limits. We have informed everything. I will take up the issue with Delhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior TMC leader and Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Goutam Deb, said the BJP is giving false information, asserting that GST dues cannot be collected in this manner.

“The TMC does not have association with anyone involved in any graft and embezzlement. We will urge the administration to be on guard,” Deb said. PTI SUS RBT