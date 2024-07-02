Racket facilitating bail with bogus documents busted, five held

Thane, July 2 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested in connection with a racket which facilitated bail for under-trial prisoners by providing counterfeit documents, the city police said on Tuesday.

The gang used a photocopy centre in Mumbra area to produce fake documents including Aadhaar cards, said senior inspector Vijaykumar Deshmukh of Thane Nagar police station.

The racket came to light when court officials earlier this year detected fraudulent documents submitted for the bail of Ramesh Satyanarayan Yadav, an accused in a case of alleged rape and criminal intimidation.

Probe led to the arrest of Hussain Varsi Ansari (46) who had stood as a guarantor using fake documents, Aslam Noor Mohammad Mansuri (58), Mehtab Hayder Naseem Naqvi (41), Mehandi Hasan Iqban Hasan (46) and Imtiaz Ahmed Memon (49).

The gang created fake Aadhaar cards, company IDs, pay slips and ration cards for use in the court to secure bail, the official said. PTI COR KRK