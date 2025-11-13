Racket supplying pirated NCERT books busted in Delhi; two held

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Police have busted a racket involved in the supply of pirated NCERT books and arrested two men, following a raid at a godown in central Delhi's Daryaganj, officials said on Thursday.

The team, along with authorised legal representatives of NCERT, seized a total of 12,755 duplicate or pirated NCERT books during the operation, they said.

The accused have been identified as Kanishq (32), a resident of Yamuna Vihar, and Vinod Jain (65), a resident of Preet Vihar, they added.

Acting on specific information received on November 10, police conducted a raid at a godown in Daryaganj, where pirated NCERT books were being stored and supplied, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said in an official statement.

The accused were apprehended, and a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act, 1957, has been registered.

During the probe, it was found that Kanishq is a graduate from Delhi University and has no previous criminal record, while Vinod Jain, who studied up to Class 12, was previously involved in a similar case registered last year with the Crime Branch, police said.

Investigators are working to trace the source and network involved in the illegal printing and distribution of the seized pirated books, they added.