Racket using camels to smuggle liquor busted in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Delhi Police has busted a racket that used camels to transport illicit liquor through jungle routes in south Delhi and have arrested five people, an official said on Friday.

Forty two cartons of liquor and three camels have been seized from them, he said.

"The smugglers adopted a unique modus operandi to evade checkpoints and patrolling units. They loaded cartons of liquor onto camels and moved them through forested stretches and kachha tracks, making the detection difficult," the official said.

The camels were used mainly at night to quietly ferry the consignments, he said. PTI BM RUK RUK