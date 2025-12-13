Radar shifting to unlock redevelopment in Dahisar and Juhu: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to shift high-frequency radar centres from Dahisar and Juhu in Mumbai to technically suitable alternative sites, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

This move will unlock the redevelopment potential in the surrounding areas as the radar installations at Dahisar and Juhu restrict building heights.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Fadnavis said the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Union government, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have agreed to the shifting of the radar at Dahisar. The Maharashtra government has conveyed its willingness to bear the cost of relocation and to provide alternative land, he added.

He said land at Gorai will be transferred free of cost to the Centre, and 40 per cent of the AAI land at Dahisar will be used for public purposes.

The government has also suggested an alternative site at Juhu to the AAI for technical evaluation. After the technical study is completed and the site is finalised, the approval process for shifting the Juhu radar will begin.

After relocating the radar centres, redevelopment of buildings in Dahisar and Juhu (DN Nagar) areas will become feasible, the chief minister said.

He said the Maharashtra government is preparing a new "housing for all" policy to enable redevelopment in areas of Mumbai where constraints such as no-development zones, defence land, and other restrictions currently make full redevelopment difficult.

Under the proposed policy, economically weaker sections (EWS) will be provided up to 300 square feet of free FSI, while for lower income groups (LIG), redevelopment of houses up to 600 square feet will be facilitated at no cost.

Incentive FSI will be granted, while the basic FSI rights of original landowners will remain protected, he added.

Fadnavis said the unused FSI will be made available in the form of TDR, which will help generate funds for redevelopment projects. He said benefits under Development Control Regulation provisions, including incentive and premium components, will continue.

The chief minister said the new policy will make all redevelopment projects in the Mumbai metropolitan region feasible and will also help resolve hurdles and objections that delay redevelopment.

He said long-pending redevelopment projects in areas such as Juhu military land and the Kandivli-Malad COD area will become viable, providing major relief to residents. PTI ND NSK