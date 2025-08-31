Radha Ashtami celebrated with fervour in Mathura temple

Mathura (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) Thousands of devotees thronged the Shri Radharani Temple at Barsana in Mathura to celebrate Radha Ashtami and participate in the Abhishek Mahotsav on Sunday.

For the first time, live streaming of the celebration was enabled by the district administration, in collaboration with the temple management. Heavy security arrangements were also made.

As the Abhishek (consecration) of the diety began on Sunday morning, the entire surroundings reverberated with the chanting of 'Radharani Ki Jai'. The devotees also started dancing, chanting 'Radhey Radhey'.

Women sang Mangalgeet, saints chanted Vedic hymns, and children danced in the rain, turning the streets of Barsana into a living canvas of devotion and joy.

When the heavens opened, elderly devotees called it a divine sign. "This is not an ordinary rain, it is the divine anointment of Radharani's birth," they said.

A day before, the Goswami community of Nandgaon visited the Laadli Ji temple and distributed sweets.

The prakatotsav was celebrated at 4 am in the Radharani temple at Rawal village, located near Mahavan in Mathura, believed to be the birthplace of Radharani, the beloved daughter of Vrishbhanu and Kirtidevi.

According to tradition, she was born on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapad month during the Dwapar era.

The Mangala Aarti was performed at 4.30 am by the temple's priest, Rahul Kalla. At 5.30 am, the temple's Sevayat Mahant and other saints anointed Radharani's idol with 101 kilograms of milk, mixed ghee, honey, sugar, Yamuna water, juice, Ganga water and Panchamrit. After this, Radharani was adorned in a radiant yellow attire.

Meanwhile, Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar on Sunday refuted claims on social media about a stampede-like situation at Barsana during the Radha Ashtami celebration.

"It is clear from the video that some devotees were jumping the barrier due to the rain. The attempt resulted in the barrier falling down. Police maintained order on the spot and rearranged the barrier," he said. PTI COR AR NAV SMV SMV RUK RUK