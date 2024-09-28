Radha Raturi gets another extension as Chief Secretary

Dehradun, Sep 28 (PTI) Uttarakhand's first woman Chief Secretary Radha Raturi got a second extension of her service for six months on Saturday.

A letter issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Saturday said Raturi's service is being extended for a period of six months from October 1 to March 31 next year.

Her first extension of six months was to conclude on September 30.

An IAS officer of the 1988 batch, Raturi is the first woman chief secretary of Uttarakhand.

She was appointed to the post on January 31 this year.

The IAS officer is the wife of former Uttarakhand DGP Anil Raturi. PTI ALM AS AS