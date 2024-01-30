Radha Raturi to be first woman chief secretary of Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jan 30 (PTI) IAS officer Radha Raturi will be the first woman chief secretary of Uttarakhand, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given his approval to her appointment as the next chief secretary, they said.

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1988 batch, Raturi is currently the additional chief secretary of Uttarakhand. She will replace Sukhbir Singh Sandhu whose tenure ends on Wednesday.

Raturi is the first woman to hold the top administrative post in Uttarakhand, which came into existence in November 2000.

During her long administrative career, Raturi has held several important positions.

Her husband Anil Raturi, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer had retired in November 2020 as the Uttarakhand director general of police. PTI ALM RHL