Radha Soami Satsang chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon meets Haryana CM Saini at his residence

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday met Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), and praised the sect's efforts in "serving humanity".

The continuous work being by RSSB for the service of humanity and social harmony is amazing and inspiring, Saini said during their meeting at his official residence Sant Kabir Kutir here.

In a post on X, the chief minister shared pictures of himself and his wife, Suman Saini, greeting Dhillon.

"Sants and great men have always played an incomparable role in removing the evils prevalent in the society. The work being done continuously by RSSB for the service of humanity and social harmony is amazing and inspiring in itself," his post read.

आज मुख्यमंत्री आवास संत कबीर कुटीर पहुंचने पर सहपरिवार 'राधा स्वामी सत्संग, ब्यास' के डेरा प्रमुख संत बाबा गुरिंदर सिंह ढिल्लों जी का स्वागत सत्कार कर उनका स्नेह व आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया।



Saini also expressed hope that the blessings of saints would bring happiness and prosperity to the people of the state.

Earlier this year, the chief minister had visited the Radha Soami Satsang centre in Beas, located about 45 km from Amritsar. The sect has a large following across the country, particularly in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.