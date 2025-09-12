Radhakrishnan assumes charge as Rajya Sabha chairman

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) C P Radhakrishnan, who was on Friday sworn in as the new vice president, assumed charge as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

Radhakrishnan offered floral tributes at the statues of eminent leaders, freedom fighters and social reformers at the Prerna Sthal at Parliament House complex where he was welcomed by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan.

Rajya Sabha secretary general P C Mody was also present.

He also planted a sapling in the Parliament house complex, where ministers and officials of the Rajya Sabha were present.

Later, he went to the office of Rajya Sabha chairperson and assumed the charge of the presiding officer of the upper house and signed some official documents.

The vice president is the ex-officio chair of the Rajya Sabha.

Separately, the Union Home Ministry issued a notification announcing that Radhakrishnan has entered the office of the vice president on September 12.

Earlier after his swearing in, Radhakrishnan drove down to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat.

He also paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Sadaiv Atal and offered tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh at the Kisan Ghat.