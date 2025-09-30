Radhakrishnan condoles death of BJP veteran V K Malhotra

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday condoled the death of BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra, recalling his contribution to public life, including in the field of sports administration.

The five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi passed away here this morning. He was 93, The vice president said Malhotra was an outstanding leader, widely respected for his deep understanding of people's concerns.

"Shri Malhotra ji's invaluable contributions to public life including in the field of sports administration will always be remembered," Radhakrishnan wrote on X.