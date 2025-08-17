Radhakrishnan focused on empowering marginalised: PM Modi on VP nominee

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said NDA Vice Presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan has always focused on empowering the marginalised and has distinguished himself with dedication, humility and intellect.

Modi said Radhakrishnan has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu and he was glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of the alliance.

“In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect,” Modi said in a post on X.

“During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised,” the prime minister said Earlier, the BJP parliamentary board nominated Radhakrishnan as the NDA candidate for vice-president.

Announcing the nomination, BJP president J P Nadda said a meeting chaired by the prime minister decided Radhakrishnan's name after extensive deliberations.

Nadda hoped the opposition parties would support the NDA candidate.

The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 22.