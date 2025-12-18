Radhakrishnan lauds Christian community's role in country's development

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday lauded the Christian community's significant contribution to India's social, cultural and developmental journey.

Addressing a Christmas event organised by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India here, he underlined the community's sustained work in education, healthcare, social reform and human development, and described it as an integral part of nation-building.

Radhakrishnan said Christmas is a celebration of universal values such as peace, compassion, humility and service to humanity.

He noted that the message of love, harmony and moral courage taught by Jesus Christ has timeless relevance and resonates deeply with India's spiritual traditions that emphasise coexistence, compassion and respect for human dignity.

Emphasising India's pluralistic ethos, Radhakrishnan said the country's unity lies not in uniformity but in mutual respect and shared values. He emphasised that there is no need for any fear psychosis, as peace and harmony prevail in the country. PTI NAB DIV DIV