Radhakrishnan named by BJP for VP office eyeing mileage in TN polls, alleges DMK

Chennai, Aug 18 (PTI) Senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Monday said the BJP is nominating Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its nominee to the post of vice president, considering its own electoral gain, since the Assembly election is less than a year away in Tamil Nadu, and it is aimed at deceiving the people.

The DMK leader gave a clear hint that his party would not back Radhakrishnan's candidature.

Radhakrishnan is a BJP man, and his nomination by the saffron party for the second top Constitutional office is an elevation to him, and "it is not going to do anything good" to Tamil Nadu, he said.

Former Rajya Sabha MP, Elangovan, wondered why the DMK should support Radhakrishnan's candidature and said his party would abide by the decision of the INDIA bloc, in which his party is a major partner.

Meanwhile, Vaiko, general secretary of MDMK, a DMK ally, said he was extending his party's "happy wishes" to CP Radhakrishnan, transcending "party lines" since the Maharashtra Governor is "a Tamilian and a cultured man who respects everyone cutting across political parties".

Criticising BJP's intention in fielding Radhakrishnan in the vice presidential battle, DMK leader Elangovan claimed his nomination comes against the background of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, due by March-April 2026.

"The BJP did not name Radhakrishnan for the sake of the Tamil Nadu people, but it was considering their own gains in the election since Assembly polls are round the corner, due by March-April 2026. They want to deceive the TN people by going to people with the claim that we have made a Tamilian the vice president." He also alleged that, BJP regime at the Centre was insulting Tamil Nadu in all ways.

What have they done for Tamil Nadu state and its culture? he asked.

"What happened to Keeladi findings, and why was an ASI archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishnan was transferred when he said Keeladi was the "oldest civilisation in India? Why do they not want to accept Tamil civilisation as the oldest civilisation? Is it not an insult to Tamils?" Elangovan questioned.

Further, he alleged: "They claim as if they have done something very great to Tamil Nadu; tell them to first recognise Keeladi findings, will they do it? why are they refusing to do it? They are insulting Tamil Nadu itself and the Tamils themselves and the people have understood this and that is why they have not accepted the BJP at any time." The BJP leadership has nominated a Tamilian to make a claim that it has done good for the Tamils, Elangovan told PTI Videos.

"Also, the tenure (of the new vice president) is going to be only for about 2 years, which is the remainder of Jagdeep Dhankar's term," he said.

There are many Tamilians in the BJP who are "ignored by the BJP leadership" itself.

Reiterating allegations such as the Centre does not provide funds to the state for education, Elangovan said Tamil Nadu is sidelined and not accepted by the BJP.

Whenever leaders visit the state, they praise Tamil Nadu and every Tamilian knows that the BJP government is insulting them and that they do not want to do good to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Whenever leaders visit the state, they praise Tamil Nadu and every Tamilian knows that the BJP government is insulting them and that they do not want to do good to the people of Tamil Nadu he claimed, adding "They do not want development of Tamil Nadu."