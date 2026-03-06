Radhakrishnan on Tripura visit from Saturday, to attend varsity convocation

Agartala, Mar 6 (PTI) Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will arrive in Tripura on a two-day visit on Saturday, officials said.

He will arrive in the evening and visit the Elbert Ekka War Memorial at Lichubagan, they said.

Radhakrishnan will grace the 14th convocation of Tripura Central University at Suryamaninagar on Sunday as the chief guest.

"Governor N Indrasena Reddy and Chief Minister Manik Saha will be present during the event," said vice-chancellor in-charge Shyamal Das.

Altogether, 149 PhD scholars and 286 students who have secured ranks in various PG programmes will be felicitated during the convocation.

The vice president is also scheduled to interact with 'Lakhpati Didis' of the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) later that day at the Badharghat International Fair Ground.

West Tripura's District Magistrate Vishal Kumar said, "All preparations, including the security arrangement, for the vice president's visit have been completed. Additional forces will be deployed wherever he goes."