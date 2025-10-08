Radhakrishnan recalls JP's role in fighting Emergency

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday recalled the contribution of Jai Prakash Narayan in leading a mass movement against "authoritarianism" during the Emergency.

On his death anniversary, the vice president said JP was a visionary who devoted his life to democracy and justice.

"Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan ji played a vital role in India's freedom struggle and later emerged as a strong advocate of probity and people's empowerment in public life," Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

During the Emergency, he led a historic mass movement against authoritarianism, calling for 'Total Revolution' that inspired millions to uphold democracy, civil liberties, and constitutional values, the vice president recalled.

"I was privileged to join his call for the Total Revolution at the age of 19 and participated in it with full vigour. His ideals continue to inspire us to uphold truth and freedom," Radhakrishnan said.

He hoped that JP's thoughts keep guiding the nation.