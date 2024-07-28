Radhakrishnan thanks Prez Murmu, PM Modi for his appointment as Maharashtra Guv

Ranchi: Outgoing Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his appointment as governor of Maharashtra.

Radhakrishnan, who was also holding additional charge of Telangana, has been appointed as the new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding incumbent Ramesh Bais, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday night.

Former Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will be the new Jharkhand governor in place of Radhakrishnan.

“I am also deeply proud and honoured to have had the wonderful opportunity to serve the three great States of Jharkhand, Telangana and Puducherry. Will forever cherish it and will always remain close to my heart. I wish the three great states the very best," Radhakrishnan said on X.

I thank from the bottom of my heart our beloved most respected Honourable President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, our People's leader our beloved most respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi Ji & our beloved most respected Honourable Home Minister Shri.… pic.twitter.com/RUkpxrL3hv — CP Radhakrishnan (@CPRGuv) July 28, 2024

He also expressed gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah for his new assignment as Maharashtra governor.