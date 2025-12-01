C P Radhakrishnan Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan urged members to uphold the Constitution and follow parliamentary norms while adhering to the 'Lakshman Rekha' as envisaged under the rules of the Upper House.

In his maiden speech on Monday after presiding over the House proceedings for the first time, he also called upon members to respect institutions and understand their responsibilities towards the nation.

He also urged the members to help in making India a developed nation.

The Chairman said the Upper House has a vast amount of business to transact, and the time will be a challenging factor for both the members and the chair.

Radhakrishnan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of all parties for felicitating him as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

"I am moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's felicitations. He has shared the lesser-known aspects of my life," he said.

While the prime minister was speaking, Radhakrishnan said he recalled his days as a sportsman.

"Just as sportsmen play by the rules, leaders must also uphold the Constitution and parliamentary norms. Just as players respect referees, we all must respect institutions. Everyone, be it the chairman or members, we all should understand our responsibilities towards the Nation," he said.

The Chairman also stated that the Constitution of India, along with the Rules Book of Rajya Sabha, determine the 'Lakshman Rekha' for parliamentary discourse.

"Every individual member's rights must be ensured, but within the Lakshman Rekha, as I mentioned, and I will always do my best to protect all your rightful claims," he said.

He urged members to commit themselves to ensuring that their actions inside this House reflect the aspirations of every farmer, every worker, every street vendor, every woman and youth and the poorest of the poor who look at the Parliament with a lot of hope.

"We need to fulfil our constitutional commitment towards social justice and economic empowerment of scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, backward classes and the other weaker sections of the society," Radhakrishnan said.

The chairman asserted that "every day, every hour, every minute, every second" of members' time in the House should be used to strengthen our democracy by meaningful debates.

"In a parliamentary democracy, debates and discussions are the only constructive way through which we can find finer solutions to the problems of our people," he said, seeking the co-operation of members for making new historical landmarks in the Rajya Sabha.

Observing that it was his honour to serve Bharat Mata, he said everyone should be proud of India's democratic power and celebrate her as the Mother of Democracy.

Radhakrishnan recalled his humble journey from Tiruppur, the knitwear capital, to New Delhi, the national capital, and said this shows the remarkable power of democracy.

"Only in a democracy, a person can rise from the humblest beginning to high positions in public life," he remarked, adding that this made him more conscious of the duties and responsibilities of the chair.

During his meeting with floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha, Radhakrishnan stressed that the entire nation looks up to us for mature deliberations on policies that will shape our future.

"Being the Members of the House of Elders, our Dharma is to work with commitment to fulfil the people's rightful aspirations," he added.

Radhakrishnan told members not to hurt the feelings of others.

"We must have tolerance for different views of others. The words spoken within this House shape policy, guide society, and influence the well-being of crores of our BharatVasis," he said.