Radhakrishnan's experience will contribute significantly to nation's progress: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice President of India and said his rich experience in public life will contribute significantly to the nation's progress.

Strongly rooted in the RSS and the BJP, Radhakrishnan was on Tuesday elected as the 15th Vice President of the country. He brings along a rich political and administrative experience which will prove handy in his role as the ex-officio chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

"Congratulations to Shri C P Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice President of India! Your decades of rich experience in public life will contribute significantly to the nation’s progress. I extend my best wishes to you for a successful and impactful tenure," Murmu said in a post on X.

Seen as a soft-spoken and non-confrontational leader, the 67-year-old Radhakrishnan succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as Vice President on July 21, taking everyone by surprise. He is the third leader from Tamil Nadu to occupy the coveted post.