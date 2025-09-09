Radhakrishnan's tenure as VP will certainly set new milestones: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night called on C P Radhakrishnan, hours after his victory in the vice presidential election, and said his tenure will certainly set new milestones in parliamentary democracy, elevating the standards of political discourse to a new height.

Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.

"Called on C P Radhakrishnan Ji. Congratulated him on his victory, and extended heartfelt best wishes for his upcoming tenure, which will certainly set new milestones in parliamentary democracy, elevating the standards of political discourse to a new height," Shah wrote on 'X'.

Earlier, while congratulating Radhakrishnan for winning the vice-presidential polls, the home minister said his sagacity as a leader and profound administrative knowledge will help in bringing out the best in India's parliamentary democracy.

"Congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan Ji on being elected as the Vice-President of India," he said.

Shah said he firmly believes that Radhakrishnan's sagacity as a leader who has risen from the grassroots of society and profound knowledge about administration will help the country in bringing out the best in its parliamentary democracy to serve the marginalised.

"I extend my warmest wishes to you for your journey as the custodian of the sanctity of the Upper House," he added. PTI ACB NSD NSD