Radical preacher Amritpal Singh leading in Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat

Chandigarh: Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh was leading in Punjab's Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat over the Congress' Kulbir Singh Zira in initial trends on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.

Amritpal was leading by a margin of 30,987 votes against Zira, a former MLA.

Amritpal, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit who is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, fought the elections as an Independent.

The counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security.