Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem to float political party in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh on Sunday said he is going to float a political party in Punjab for "the welfare of all".

He made the announcement after offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Amritpal Singh, the MP from the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency in Punjab, is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail under the National Security Act.

Tarsem Singh's announcement assumes significance in view of the upcoming Assembly bypolls in the four constituencies of Barnala, Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

Talking to reporters in Amritsar, Tarsem Singh said Punjab is going through a "sensitive phase".

"We have prayed before the Akal Takht for the formation of a new party," he said.

He said the party will be for the "welfare of all" and will follow the principle of "manas ki jaat sabhay eke pechanbo" (equality of mankind).

Asked about the name of the party, he said decisions regarding the name and constitution of the outfit will be taken after consulting the "Sangat" (Sikh community).

Asked about the reason behind floating the party, Tarsem Singh said the political situation in Punjab is "quite bad".

"Political parties are operating from Delhi and we have seen leaders like Amarinder Singh sidelined in no time. I think the same thing will happen with (Chief Minister) Bhagwant Mann. Every decision is taken from Delhi. We want the people of Punjab to decide what we should do, what should be the system," he said.

He said the new party will pay attention to all issues facing Punjab in order to strengthen the state.

Asked whether Amritpal Singh was consulted about it, Tarsem Singh said his son has told him that "you know the ground reality better and you do what is right after consulting the Sangat".

He said they have visited several places in the state and people have told them that they have experimented with various political parties and now they feel the need for a new outfit.

Tarsem Singh also said that the name and agenda of the new party will be announced at a big gathering.

Amritpal Singh, who contested the Lok Sabha polls held earlier in the year as an independent candidate, was elected to Parliament from Khadoor Sahib.

Amritpal Singh, who heads the "Waris Punjab De" outfit and has styled himself after slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was jailed along with nine of his associates under the NSA. He was arrested in Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters barged into the Ajnala police station on February 23 last year, breaking barricades and brandishing swords and guns, and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides from custody. PTI CHS RC