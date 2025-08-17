Radicalised chef remanded to 14-day judicial custody in Andhra for alleged terror links

Dharmavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 17 (PTI) A 42-year-old chef from Dharmavaram in Sri Satya Sai district has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after being arrested for allegedly being active in WhatsApp groups linked to Pakistan-based terrorist organisations and possessing jihadi propaganda material, police said on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Sheik Kothwal Noor Mohammad, was produced before the Kadiri court on Saturday and later shifted to Kadapa Central Jail.
District Superintendent of Police (SP) V Ratna said Mohammad was taken into custody after a raid at his residence, following inputs from the Counter-Intelligence Cell.
Police seized a mobile phone and a book containing alleged jihadi literature during the search.
The phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis, Ratna added.
“In the process of curbing terrorist ideology and keeping surveillance on suspects, we arrested a person who was allegedly participating in WhatsApp groups linked to terrorist organisations and in possession of jihadi propaganda books,” Ratna told reporters.
A case was registered at Dharmavaram I Town Police Station under Sections 152, 196(1)(a), 196(2) r/w 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 13, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
According to police, Mohammad is an Indian citizen and a native of Dharmavaram. His forefathers were also from the same place, ruling out concerns about foreign origin.
“He was allegedly a member of several WhatsApp groups run by Pakistan-based terrorist organisations where radical ideology and anti-national propaganda were circulated,” Dharmavaram in-charge Deputy SP U Narsingappa said. PTI MS SSK