Radicalised man planning lone wolf attacks arrested by MP ATS in Khandwa

Bhopal, Jul 4 (PTI) The Anti-Terror Squad of Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old motor mechanic allegedly radicalised by Indian Mujahideen (IM) - Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) ideology, a police official said.

Faizan Sheikh was arrested in Kanjar Mohalla-Saluja Colony area of communally sensitive south-western MP's Khandwa town, he said.

Inspector general, ATS, Ashish told reporters that, as per primary probe, the man wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks on security personnel.

"He was desperate to get enough firepower to execute the lone wolf attacks on security personnel to establish himself as a big name," the IG added.

As per police sources, Sheikh was on the radar of the ATS for a long time since he was in regular touch with functionaries of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Some other people too are being quizzed in this connection, they added.

"Four cellphones, one pistol, live cartridges, literature and videos of various terror outfits, including that of LeT, JeM, ISIS and IM have been recovered. He has been booked under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the IG said.

Incidentally, five of the eight alleged SIMI men who were killed by the Madhya Pradesh police in an encounter on the outskirts of Bhopal following a jailbreak on October 31, 2016 hailed from Khandwa.

Praising the ATS, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said his government has contacted central agencies to share details of the arrest and his network at the international level.

"We will not tolerate such activity in Madhya Pradesh. We have arrested a dreaded terrorist and have come to know about his secret plans. Due to police action, the backbone of this network will definitely break," he told reporters.

Timely action has averted a major terror plan, the CM said, adding the state government has tipped off the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about the arrest. PTI LAL MAS BNM