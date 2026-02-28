Radio Anlay connects remote hamlets in Ladakh with info, entertainment

Hanle (Ladakh), Feb 28 (PTI) A cheery 'Julley' (traditional Ladakhi greeting) rings over airwaves in chilly mornings across the six hamlets of Hanle, nestled amidst towering mountains close to the India-China border, as community radio station (CRS) Anlay brings news and entertainment to the remote region bereft of other forms of mass media.

From weather updates to programmes on local culture to the latest Bollywood buzz, the CRS, operating out of a three-room house, is the link for the locals to all information on government schemes to new music releases in local as well as Hindi and English languages.

Opened in November 2024 under the Indian Army's 'Operation Sadbhavana', CRS Anlay 89.6 MHz, with a tag line 'Jahan Sitare Mile', is run by a staff of four -- a station manager, a sound engineer and two jockeys.

"We four locals have been engaged here since the CRS opened. This station has an important role to play in bridging the gap with the outside world, as All India Radio transmission is not very good here," station manager Kunzang Disket said.

She said the programmes range across a diverse section, from details about government schemes to weather updates and agriculture-related information.

"We are also focussed on Ladakhi culture and its preservation. We have a very rich heritage. Specialities of Hanle, such as dark sky gazing and its monastery, are also highlighted. Important events in the area as well as nearby parts are also covered," Kunzang added.

Covering a radius of about 10 km and the six hamlets that constitute Hanle, CRS Anlay's programmes are mostly in Ladakhi and Hindi languages, with some in English as well, she said.

Tsering Lamo, who works as a radio jockey in the station, said, "Mostly, elders and the youth listen to our broadcasts. So, most programmes are in Ladakhi and Hindi, while English programmes are fewer, and cater to tourists." Tsering said transmission begins at 9 am and continues till 6 pm, with the two RJs sharing shifts and others also chipping in.

The first broadcast from 9 am to 11 am is on motivational talks, weather updates and other important regular information.

The slot from 11 am to 1 pm is for 'Anlay ki Awaz', focussing on students and education and health-related issues.

From 1 pm to 3 pm, the spotlight is on Ladakhi culture, and the day is wrapped up with 'Evening Bindass' from 3 pm to 6 pm, which talks about Bollywood and Ladakhi music.

"Everyone connects with Bollywood, so the last segment is a popular one," Tsering added.

Kunzang said events happening in nearby areas are also covered on the ground by the CRS and locals are invited for special talks or performances from time to time.

Tsering said the CRS is also active on the digital front, having dedicated social media handles as well as a special mobile phone application.

"The phone app, available for both Android and Apple phones, provides our curated programmes. It also has a feedback section, in which people can write their feedback or even record it in their voice," the RJ added. PTI SSG ACD