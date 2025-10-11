Radio-collared Nilgiri tahr found dead in Mukurthi National Park

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Oct 11 (PTI) A radio-collared Nilgiri male tahr was found dead near the Mukurthi National Park in Nilgiris district, a forest department official said on Saturday.

The tahr might have been killed by a carnivore, especially a tiger, he claimed.

The forest department staff became suspicious when the signals from the five-year-old tahr, radio-collared as part of the Project Nilgiri Tahr initiative, remained stationary on October 10. They immediately rushed to the spot only to find the animal dead, the official said.

Following the incident, the forest department would install cameras to step up the surveillance in the area, he said.