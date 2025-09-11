Raebareli man held for uploading AI-generated indecent video of PM Modi

Raebareli: A man who allegedly uploaded an inappropriate, AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media has been detained in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Police took cognisance of the matter and detained the accused, identified as Durgesh Kumar, a resident of Bannawa village under Bachhrawan police station limits, he said.

In a statement, Rae Bareli Police said that Durgesh Kumar had circulated the AI-generated video on social media. He was taken into custody and would be produced before a court, it said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, it added.