Raebareli's rail factory manufactures its 15,000th coach on Dec 15

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, achieved a significant milestone by manufacturing its 15,000th coach on December 15, the Railway Ministry said on Monday.

"So far, in the financial year 2025-26, MCF has manufactured a total of 1,310 coaches," the Ministry stated in a press note.

Officials said that the MCF, set up in 2007 at Lalganj, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, is one of India's most advanced passenger coach manufacturing units.

"Built for Rs 3,192 crore with an annual capacity of 1,000 coaches, MCF is located just 3 km from Lalganj on the Kanpur-Raebareli Road (85 km from Lucknow)," they added.

The first fully in-house coach rolled out in August 2014. Since then, production has soared from 140 coaches in 2014-15 to a record 2,025 coaches in 2024-25, the highest in MCF's history.

"MCF has accomplished this remarkable feat within a short span of time. This achievement reflects the dedication, commitment, and collective efforts of the MCF team," the Ministry said.

"Out of the total 15,000 coaches manufactured, 7,000 are Air-Conditioned (AC) coaches, and 8,000 are Non-Air-Conditioned (Non-AC) coaches," it added.

These include a variety of rolling stock such as Humsafar, Tejas, Antyodaya, Deendayalu, Bharat Gaurav, Brake Vans, Parcel Vans, Track Recording Cars, Economy Coaches, Demo Locomotive and Hold Coaches for Mozambique, MEMU coaches, among others.

"All coaches have been manufactured in strict compliance with prescribed quality standards, ensuring safe, reliable, and comfortable travel for passengers," the Ministry said. PTI JP AMJ AMJ