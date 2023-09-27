RAF refutes making casteist remarks while controlling demonstrators in Imphal: Manipur Police

Imphal, Sep 27 (PTI) The CRPF/RAF has refuted making casteist remarks while dealing with demonstrators protesting the killing of two students who had been missing since July 6, Manipur Police has said.

Advertisment

The clarification came after a video went viral where an RAF personnel was allegedly heard stating, "It's not our community, do whatever you want (humara jaati nahi hain, kuch bhi karo," made rounds on social media inviting widespread condemnation from social media users.

In a post on 'X' on Tuesday night, police said, "A video is being circulated on WhatsApp groups/Twitter showing that RAF personnel while dealing with violent mob are passing casteist remarks. The voice in the clip is not of RAF personnel. It appears that video maker has intentionally recorded casteist remarks in his own voice to tarnish the image of RAF troops. The alleged video has been made to defame and discourage the RAF personnel who are performing their duty with high level of dedication and sincerity." "RAF personnel remained deployed in different parts of Imphal city for law and order duty throughout the day and even during night hours. RAF personnel works on the principle of use of minimum force and graded response to the situation" it said.

"The RAF troops has been diligently serving the nation and playing a pivotal role in restoration of law and order situation in Manipur," it added.

Altogether 45 students, many of them girls, were injured in Imphal Valley on Tuesday as police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged protesters demonstrating against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July.

In view of the prevailing situation, the government reimposed suspension of internet services for five days and announced that all schools in the state will be closed till Friday. PTI COR MNB