RAF team deployed at Sabarimala for security

Sabarimala (Kerala), Nov 22 (PTI) As part of the annual Mandala–Makaravilakku pilgrimage arrangements, a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team has been deployed at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple to strengthen security.

A 140-member unit led by Deputy Commander Bijuraj from Kollam assumed charge at Sannidhanam, the temple complex, on Saturday.

The team, drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) base camp in Coimbatore, will be stationed at Sannidhanam and Marakkoottam, an official statement said.

The RAF personnel will operate in three shifts, with 32 officiers assigned to each shift.

In addition, a 10-member Quick Response Team (QRT) will remain on 24-hour standby to handle emergencies, it said.

The RAF will continue its duties at the hill temple until the end of the over two month-long Mandala–Makaravilakku season.

Their primary responsibilities include ensuring security and managing the heavy pilgrim inflow, it said.

All operations will be carried out in close coordination with the state police, Deputy Commander Bijuraj added. PTI LGK ROH