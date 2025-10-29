Ambala: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said her sortie in Rafale fighter jet was an unforgettable experience and this first flight on the aircraft has instilled in her a renewed sense of pride in the nation's defence capabilities.

Murmu is the first President of India to have taken sortie in two fighter aircrafts of the Indian Air Force. Earlier, she took a sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI in 2023.

Air Force Station, Ambala is the first airbase where Rafale aircrafts arrived from Dassault Aviation facility in France.

The President, who is the supreme commander of the Indian Armed forces, flew for approximately 30 minutes covering about 200 kilometers before returning to the Air Force Station here.

The aircraft was flown by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron, a statement issued by the President's office said.

The fighter jet flew at a height of about 15,000 ft above sea level and at a speed of about 700 kilometers per hour, it said.

Later in the visitor’s book, the President expressed her feelings by writing a brief note in which she said: "I am delighted to visit Air Force Station Ambala for my maiden flight on Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force".

"The sortie on Rafale is an unforgettable experience for me. This first flight on the potent Rafale aircraft has instilled in me a renewed sense of pride in the nation's defence capabilities. I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station, Ambala for organising this sortie successfully," Murmu said.

The President was also briefed on the operational capabilities of Rafale and the Indian Air Force.